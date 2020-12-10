EDITORIAL: Can We Get Back To A Future Of Community-Centered Affordable Housing Policy?

Wherever good jobs and good educational opportunities are found, housing affordability is a challenge, a confounding problem defying easy solution. But, even so, we should not despair.

Rather, we need to push aside the manacles of conventional wisdom, challenging our preconceptions and fears, seeking approaches that might work for our town, unafraid to be different from other towns, willing to tackle the problem head-on, seeking to carry on Groton’s spirit as a socially diverse and united community. To use the overwrought language of Internet and start-up culture, maybe we need some "disruptive" ideas.

If we are going to go beyond conventional approaches, we need to gather a collection of ideas, ideas that may have escaped obvious notice, ideas that can be tailored for Groton. With such a collection in hand, we can start sifting, mulling, looking at solutions that could work for us - and then - start experimenting and collecting data to see what works.

In such a collection of disruptive ideas, we might find some locally-grown solutions, time-tested housing arrangements that worked before government became so prescriptive, when housing arrangements were more practical, when housing solutions and market forces were more closely aligned, not having to adapt to a legal straight jacket.

Looking back, it may be a historical irony that Groton - inadvertently - preserved a practical housing arrangement of a different era when it passed bylaws to maintain the historical look of the Center.

Groton Center, with its funky street angles, its neighborhood density and scale – believe it or not – is loaded with apartments, affordable rentals that help home owners cover costs, providing comfortable and convenient living quarters for renters, all while reducing the burden of maintaining these larger, older homes. If we didn’t have so many "grandfathered" apartments, Groton Center would be a duller, less happy, less vital, less economically viable place.

Because these grandfathered apartments seem to work, solving both social and affordability goals, instead of building new ‘affordable’ units at great cost, perhaps we should try an incremental "preservationist" approach based on replicating this local, tried-and-true, socially-healthy paradigm of ‘apartments-in-existing-dwellings’.

Would providing incentives and structure for expanding lower cost housing opportunities in existing dwellings make sense? Certainly, such dispersed housing arrangements would be more likely to achieve the goal of integrating people into the life of our community than stand-alone clusters of affordable housing buildings.

If AIRBNB could become a worldwide housing success; maybe ‘apartments-in-existing-dwellings’ could be a local housing solution. Encouraging apartments in existing dwellings would need to be formalized as policy to be viable. Many questions would need to be addressed. But it could be worth experimenting.

Instead of approaching affordability as something needing to be grafted onto the town, like a new-fangled armature, perhaps we could view affordable housing from a ‘preservationist’ perspective, taking mind-sets, philosophies and legal approaches the Conservation Commission and the Conservation Trust have successfully used to preserve large tracts of land in town. After all, if this preservationist model works to protect land, maybe many of the techniques, legal strategies and tax incentives could be adapted to preserve, expand and adapt this older affordable housing model for a new age.

This is just one "outsider" idea. We need to consider many ideas and approaches to address the affordable housing enigma. But – make no mistake – how we approach and try to solve the affordable housing enigma will be defining Groton’s future.