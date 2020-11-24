EDITORIAL: How We Expand Affordable Housing Makes All The Difference

It’s time to step back, take a deep breath, and do a deep-think on affordable housing development in our town. Groton is no longer a mid-income exurb, a place where middle-income families can buy a house, educate their children and live a satisfying, "ordinary" life on a median income. Groton is wealthy and rapidly gentrifying.

If we are to hold onto Groton’s social dynamism, the dynamism of an economically and socially diverse town, we need a plan to keep reasonable-priced housing opportunities available. But, as important as this goal is, figuring out how to integrate all residents into our town’s social net, not pushing some residents - those living in so-called affordable housing - to the periphery.

How we expand reasonable-priced housing options will build the social and cultural bedrock of our town for years, defining our town’s identity. We need to take the time to get it right. By making a range of housing options available, we help others and we help ourselves by setting the conditions for the kind of community we want.

Considering various options for expanding reasonably-priced housing, and then achieving community ‘buy-in’ is paramount. In the long run, how we expand affordable housing options is more important than just reaching an arbitrary number of housing ‘units’.

Accordingly, the Affordable Housing Trust should step back from its current plan to develop town-owned land on the Ayer town line for affordable housing. The fundamentals of this property do not align with the goal of integrating less expensive housing into the fabric of our town, but will stigmatize residents living there, leaving them in a no-man’s land at the town’s borderland.

Although the pressure for more affordable housing options in Groton is at a fever pitch, driven in-part by national politics and the spread of inequality, the first step should be to figure out how we want to take action.

Since the Affordable Housing Trust has already led the town down the garden path into one financial fiasco - a project with dubious value as affordable housing - it can hardly afford another failure of such proportions.

The proposal to develop the 14-acre town-owned parcel at the Ayer-Groton town line has the scent of another financial debacle, a very expensive project whose goal seems designed, in part, to allow us to say: “See, we’re serious! Just look at how much we are spending!” rather than coming up with a solution that will actually help meet town as well as state goals.

The Affordable Housing Trust should step back, conduct a wide-ranging discussion of how to move forward with affordable housing, trying to craft a visionary plan that voters can support enthusiastically.

Perhaps the best way to imagine such a plan is by analogy: Consider the success of the Conservation Commision’s land preservation program. Understanding and support for this program is wide spread, having retained enthusiastic backing for many years, despite great expense.

This program is one example of Groton’s choosing a different ‘road’ from other towns. Years later, Groton’s choice has set us apart from other towns, becoming one of the reasons Groton is an attractive and special place to live today.