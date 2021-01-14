In the 1700s, Groton Almost Became Capital City of A New County

In the 1700s there were two efforts to forge a new county from northern sections of Worcester and Middlesex counties with Groton being the capital city or county seat of this proposed county. There were many good and practical arguments for creating a new county at that time [and there still are], but it never happened. Groton would surely be a very differnt place today, looking more like Worcester than the small town we love. The map above is an approximation of where the borders would have been, for this hypothetical county which we have chosen to name Groton County. Since the second proposal of 1764, the borders and the names of many of the towns proposed for the county have changed so much that this map can only be an approximation of this imaginary Groton County.