Animal Control Report

Thu, 03/12/2020

Fishers are secretive and elusive creatures, giving humans a wide berth. As such, they are solitary creatures, except during a brief mating season. Active during night and day throughout the year, fishers are one of the few mammals that prey on porcupines. According to Mass Audubon, “There are numerous YouTube sites with recordings attributed to screaming fishers, rather than what we believe is the actual vocalist, a red fox.” Photo made by Scott Eggimann in Groton.

 

