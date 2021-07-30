Bloody, Salem-Like Witch Trials Might Have Been Held In Groton, But For This Man
The Willard Garrison House, as it is known, also served as the town’s first church and meeting place, until the first meeting house was completed in 1666. Today, the Willard Garrison House is the oldest structure in town and stands at 153 Main Street -- it can be seen from the base of the parking lot behind Prescott School.
Engraved portrait of the Rev. Samuel Willard of Groton, the man whose ideas and writings prevented a case of supposed witchcraft in Groton from spiraling out of control into cruelty and injustice as happened in Salem 20 years later. His standing was later damaged by his opposition to the Salem Witch Trials.