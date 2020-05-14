No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices
Bluebird, Incoming

Thu, 05/14/2020 - 4:05pm Heraldgroton

“Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay! My, oh, my, what a wonderful day / Mister Bluebird’s on my shoulder / It’s the truth, it’s actual - everything is satisfactual / Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay!” 

Wildlife photographer Scott Eggiman reports that there are a lot of Eastern Bluebirds around Groton this year. He is "thrilled they are nesting in my backyard for another year." Photo by Scott Eggimann.

 

