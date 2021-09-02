Breathing Freely

Freedom is usually portrayed as bold, brassy and pugnacious. But freedom may also be meditative - contemplation of the exquisite sublimity of a hot humid evening and cool jazz in Groton at summer’s end spent at town field with a few others. Photo by Steve Lieman
