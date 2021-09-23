Feeding the Soul; Groton Man Satisfies His Palate & Brain by Preserving Foods From Swamps, Woods & Backyards

Growing your own food was once a normal part of everyday life in Groton. Ever household had a garden often supplemented with wild foods foraged locally. A combination of inexpensive convenience foods along with job and time pressures changed our lives and the interest in locally grown and foraged wild foods de- clined. When everything was available at the supermarket, most people didn’t learn how food is grown or where it comes from. Now, many people are rediscovering the health benefits of connecting with nature and the positive impact foraging can have on our health. This week’s page one story is an account of a local man who delights in exploring the growing, discovery and preservation of locally grown and foraged foods