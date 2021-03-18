No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Features

Greeting the Spring

Thu, 03/18/2021 - 9:09pm Heraldgroton

“That is one good thing about this world...there are always sure to be more springs.” Anne of Avonlea, L.M. Montgomery.   With the sun high and snowbanks receeding, perfect conditions for a run along Farmers Row. Photo by Steve Lieman

 

Thanks to a grant from the Groton Commissioners of Trust Funds, for the last nine months the online content of the Groton Herald has been free to all readers at no charge. However, because we need subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work, we have re-established a paywall. If you enjoy the Groton Herald content and feel that maintaining independent journalism in town is important, please subscribe to the Groton Herald. Thank you.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
161 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
[above Main Street Café]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here