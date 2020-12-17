Historic 1805 House At 4 Corners Razed

by Joshua Vollmar

The preservation of historic buildings is always an ongoing battle. Recently in Groton we have seen many successes in this area. Several large restorations have been completed or are underway, such as at 247 Main Street, the Bywater House at 197 Main Street, and the Hollingsworth House at 186 Main Street, to name a few.

In fact, at times it has seemed that there is hardly a historic building in poor condition left in town. But despite these successes, there is always more work to do in this area.

On Tuesday, November 24, the house at 797 Boston Road was demolished [right-hand photo, attached; house at right]. Based on the author’s deed research, the structure dated to about 1805, and for many years was tied to the neighboring Ridge Hill Tavern (or Inn, the terms being interchangeable), which stands at 1 Forge Village Road [building at left in right hand-photo above].

The two buildings were built together, with this house intended to serve as the home of the innkeeper of the Tavern. They were constructed for Judge Samuel Dana, Jr., who built and lived in Dana House at 98 Main Street and later the first part of the mansion known as The Elms at 108 Pleasant Street. Dana was a wealthy and highly-educated lawyer, but he was also involved in speculative business ventures, this being one of them.

He had amassed 100 acres of land in the southeast corner of town in the years leading up to 1805, including all of Four Corners. He chose to build a tavern here as it was the point where two main roads (today’s Rtes. 119 and 225) split on their way east towards Boston; they rejoined in Lexington.

Dana initially tried to sell the property, but the landlord who purchased it in 1807, Levi Parker, despite running a successful operation, was unable to afford it, and the property was transferred back to Dana in 1812. Dana then began renting both the house and tavern, initially to John Stevens, and subsequently to John Hancock Loring.

Loring would be a long-term innkeeper, and would purchase both the house and tavern from Dana in 1828. It was during Loring’s tenure that itinerant artists were passing through town; the best known of these was Rufus Porter.

These artists would frequently stay in taverns such as this, and would typically pay for their stay by decorating the walls of a gathering room with paintings. Porter, who is known to have passed through town, reputedly stayed at the Ridge Hill Tavern, but left his artwork inside the house instead of the tavern, based on a few murals found inside.

Loring would keep the house for longer than the Tavern, and lived here until 1866. The house would be reunited with the Tavern four years later in 1870 when it was purchased by John Fuzzard, a native of Brighton, England, who had taken over the tavern in 1868.

This situation did not last much longer, however, as after Fuzzard’s death the house was sold separately in 1896 to Lawrence Duffy, who worked in the mill at Forge Village. It remained in his family until 1967.

As late as 2007, when the property was covered in the Historic District Commission’s survey, the house was described as “well-maintained.” It also retained its Federal-period decorative features, a central chimney with a high-quality beehive oven, and large attached barn.

The property has been owned since 2005 by 119 Partners LLC, which converted it into apartments, but sadly did not maintain it. The house has been abandoned for a few years at this point. In 2018 the Groton Historical Commission did an inspection of the house to see if it could be salvaged, but, unfortunately, the house had already been damaged beyond repair from water infiltration; the Rufus Porter murals were also nearly completely destroyed by water damage.

The Commission contacted a group in Maine that preserves murals like this, but they also said that these murals were too far gone to save. Based on the 2018 inspection, the property was condemned by the Historical Commission, and earlier this year a demolition permit was approved.