Hummingbird in April

Thu, 08/26/2021 - 11:34am Heraldgroton

Ruby-throated Hummingbird feeding on a quince with lots of red flowers in Tom Murray’s West Groton backyard. Tom says, “This is the first time I’ve had a hummingbird in the yard during the month of April.”  Photo taken April 30, 2021 by Tom Murray.

 

 

