The King-Post Was Compost

Thu, 09/30/2021 - 12:56pm Heraldgroton

Preparing to remove the weather vane and directionals from the steeple of the Union Congregational Church, a first step in securing, repairing and restoring the steeple. The weather vane and directionals have been watching over Groton since 1826, the year Massachusetts’ John Adams, author of our Commonwealth’s constitution, and Thomas Jefferson died on July 4. By 1826 Groton had been a town for 171 years.

Photo by Ralph Wiechmann. A gallery of photos of Ralph Wiechmann’s photos and others are available at Steve’s Studio on the Groton Herald website.  http://grotonherald.com/image-galleries

 

1The weather vane has been at the top of the steeple for 195 years.

