Master Artist Mary Minifie Paints The Light, Not ‘The Thing’
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 3:26pm Heraldgroton
Long-time Groton resident Mary Minifie, an award-winning artist of national renown, paints in the tradition of the Boston School. Minifie explains that the classical realism of the Boston School is a way of painting, not an academic institution. It focuses not on painting a thing but on painting the light. Here, in her studio, Mary Minifie contemplates the challenge of her latest canvas. Photo by Michael LaTerz.