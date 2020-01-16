Mobile Training Simulator Lets Groton Police Hone Responses To Threatening Incidents
Groton Police Officer and Instructor Gordon Candow demonstrates a simulator scenario. He stressed the value of officers learning to deal with the emotional climate of a difficult incident in a simulated environment. He said the system teaches officers to protect themselves while practicing de-escalation techniques. “Your heartrate is up, but you have to think outside the box,” he said, adding that he chose scenarios appropriate to Groton stressing interpersonal communication when talking to a person.