One Happy Bear

This hungry bear wandered into the yard of Kim and Chris McNeil of West Groton last weekend around 7:00 p.m. and got a hold of this full hod of bird seed... and hauled it down to the ground for easier munching! Kim shared with us, "We are in West Groton, pretty far off the road, deep in the woods and surrounded by conservation land. This is the first bear we've seen this year; however we have had many visits in the past few years, mainly in the fall. We have since removed the bird feeders to avoid any further close visits. We have an abundance of wildlife, captured frequently on the many trail cameras we have set up all around our property . . . visits from coyotes, fishers, lots of families of deer, fox, wild turkeys, bobcats (day and night), opossum and lots of beautiful birds. We love sharing our yard with the wildlife." Photo courtesy of Kim McNeil.