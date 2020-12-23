No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices
Sant Clause is Coming to Town

Wed, 12/23/2020 - 12:54pm Heraldgroton

This was the scene Sunday early afternoon December 20 when seven families in the Whitman Rd. / Nicole Lane / Gay Rd. neighborhood gathered - keeping socially distanced and wearing face- masks - as Santa arrived with Rudolph pulling his sleigh filled with presents! And to make the day even more special, it began to snow. How perfect for all the children whose Christmas celebration began with a personal visit from Santa! Photo courtesy of Nancy Ohringer.

 

