Say it with Flowers

Flowering baskets adorn the length of the front porch of the Groton Inn as part of a "new" Inn tradition to provide a colorful welcome to Main Street. They follow the display of the bright spring tulips. “These baskets hopefully send a small sign to the community that life goes on despite COVID 19 and that we will make it through this time together,” Groton Inn Proprietor John Amaral said. The Inn’s restaurant, the Forge & Vine, is now open for outdoor dining under a newly installed tent and provides seating in accordance with the social distancing directives. Reservations and masks are required. Photo by Connie Sartini