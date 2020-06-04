School District, Town Respond Quickly and Generously for Fire Victims
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 6:18pm Heraldgroton
Donations are gathered in a G-D School District gym for distribution to Winthrop Place residents. Photo by Nancy Ohringer.
Local folks queue up in their cars to donate various and sundry things to Winthrop Place people who lost their homes in Tuesday's fire. At its peak, the line stretched around the Middle School campus and onto Rte. 119. Photo by Nancy Ohringer.
