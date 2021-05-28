Sophie’s Playful, Whimsical, Jewelry Draws Buyers To Her Etsy Site, Eliciting Praise Of Teachers & Classmates

Jonathan O’Connor says there’s a real delight in seeing Sophie’s tiny sculptures in person. He said, ‘Imagine earrings of little cakes, but the cakes are highly accurate, like a little tiramisu or two avocados that are not only highly realistic, but, whimsical and playful. One earring has the little avocado seed and the other doesn’t, for example.” For reference, he said, “I remember seeing some lockets from the Middle Ages where it was in fashion to make tiny watches. Just seeing the craftsmanship behind those objects and the ability to work at such a small scale was fascinating. There is a similar kind of delight or fascination with seeing Sophie’s work - so small and detailed but also so playful. A lot of them are really funny and playful. Sort of visual puns.”