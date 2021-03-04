No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Features

Swans in Winter

Thu, 03/04/2021 - 5:50pm Heraldgroton

Mute Swans [Cygnus olor] - Photo taken January 31, 2021 at the Marion Stoddard Conservation Area in Pepperell by West Groton resident Tom Murray. "Swans in the winter air/A white perfection have." – W.H.Auden.

 

Thanks to a grant from the Groton Commissioners of Trust Funds, for the last nine months the online content of the Groton Herald has been free to all readers at no charge. However, because we need subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work, we have re-established a paywall. If you enjoy the Groton Herald content and feel that maintaining independent journalism in town is important, please subscribe to the Groton Herald. Thank you.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
161 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
[above Main Street Café]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here