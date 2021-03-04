Swans in Winter

Mute Swans [Cygnus olor] - Photo taken January 31, 2021 at the Marion Stoddard Conservation Area in Pepperell by West Groton resident Tom Murray. "Swans in the winter air/A white perfection have." – W.H.Auden.
Thanks to a grant from the Groton Commissioners of Trust Funds, for the last nine months the online content of the Groton Herald has been free to all readers at no charge. However, because we need subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work, we have re-established a paywall. If you enjoy the Groton Herald content and feel that maintaining independent journalism in town is important, please subscribe to the Groton Herald. Thank you.