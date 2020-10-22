Weathering The Changes

by Mary J Metzger

It’s Climate Month. Here’s where we’ve been.

We are an Ice Age people. Our ancestors survived many large climate changes, as glaciers formed and melted every 100,000 years or so, driven by shifts in the earth’s orbit.

The last great freeze 70,000 years ago almost did us in. DNA clues show that only a few thousand Homo sapiens passed through a population bottleneck in widely scattered small groups in drought-stricken Africa. New England was covered with mile- high ice then.

As the climate warmed again, human populations rebounded and gradually spread over all the earth.Our civilizations arose in the warmest last 10,000 years of the cycle, what we have come to think of as normal. Temperatures were due to cool again.

Then, in the late 1700s and early 1800s, we discovered how to utilize fossil fuels. What a comforting, productive, and fruitful thing that was.

For most of human history, we had used only 2Kcal of energy per person a day, found in the food we could hunt or gather. With the invention of fire, the number went up to 5 Kcal/day. Horses and oxen, wind and water mills, and the burning of some coal in early agriculture increased our daily energy consumption to 26 Kcal.

It was oil and gas that brought us to the Industrial Age and lightning-speed changes in our lifestyle. Now in our Technological Age we use over 330 Kcal of energy per person per day. All that innovation has led to an explosive increase in the number of humans on the planet. Since we discovered fossil fuels, the human population has increased 10-fold to 7.7 billion.

Energy use is distributed unevenly among the earth’s peoples. It is increasing the fastest in the middle-income countries, as these nations race to share in a world of marvels. A world where one can fly to Jakarta overnight, command light, heat, and hot running water in seconds, or talk to someone standing on the moon.

So, what’s the problem? We still have gas in the ground.

In our yin-yang world, fossil fuels have an unsettling burn.

For millions of years, in the hot dinosaur days, growing plants used the sun’s energy to convert carbon dioxide pulled from the air into food which was stored in leaves, stems, and roots. Buried and compressed over millions more years those plants became coal, oil, and gas.

“A gallon of gas contains the remains of 100 tons of ancient plant material,” writes Jeffrey S Dukes, a researcher at UMass Boston and Purdue University. When it is burned, the stored carbon in a gallon of gas will release 20 pounds of carbon dioxide, CO2.

Why should that be a problem? After all, carbon dioxide is a natural greenhouse gas that provides the stable atmospheric protection needed for life on our planet. And we had a lot more of it in the air in dinosaur days.

Those hot days are not the world we have lived in. In our human Ice Age time, carbon dioxide levels ranged from 180- 300 ppm (parts per million). Scientists get these numbers by analyzing bubbles of “fossil air” trapped in Antarctic ice sheets. Low levels of CO2 correlated with the coldest times. Higher levels of CO2 led to the warmer interglacial periods.

Sometime during the middle of the 20th century, the level of CO2 in the atmosphere rose above the highest level of the last 800,000 years. Hardly anyone noticed.

In 1896, a Swedish scientist, Svante Arrhennius, had floated the idea that the carbon dioxide from burning coal might act like a greenhouse gas and raise the planet’s temperature. The notion that humans could influence such a huge natural part of nature was dismissed as implausible, or at least something that wouldn’t happen for thousands of years.

In the 1930s as some scientists measured a warming, G.S. Callendar, an amateur climate hobbyist, correlated warmer temperatures with CO2 concentrations. His numbers turned out to be accurate in those pre-computer days. He and a few other scientists welcomed the thought of global warming as a way to delay a “return of the deadly glaciers.”

Charles Keeling was convinced more research was needed and in 1958 started measuring atmospheric CO2 at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii. The level of atmospheric CO2 stood then at 313 ppm. He watched the number climb every year until his death in 2005 when it reached 380 ppm. He had clung to the idea the warming was coming from human sources.

Scientists began to realize climate was very complicated and the only consensus they could reach was that more research was needed. Were there other natural cycles? How did the ocean’s currents affect the climate? What role did volcanos, dust and pollution play? Was carbon dioxide the only gas culprit? Computer models gave different stories. But looking at historical data, no one could wish away the fact that when greenhouse gases were added to the atmosphere, the temperatures rose.

In 1988, Jim Hansen, an astrophysicist, testified before Congress and the American public became aware of the human role in global warming.

There was swift backlash from fossil fuel companies with deep pockets against any government regulation. They began a long campaign of misinformation on the subject. Environmentalists responded with growing apocalyptic predictions. Also, in that year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was formed. It has gathered the world’s scientific climate research and compiled it in 5 reports for policy makers to consider. Rio, Kyoto, Cancun, Copenhagen, and Paris. World leaders have met in a different city nearly every year to pound out some consensus and goals about what is to be done. The current Federal Administration walked away from these efforts in 2017.

Massachusetts is working with regional states and other partners across the world to come up with the 2050 Roadmap. It’s a plan to cut emissions 50% by 2030 followed by zero net emissions by midcentury.

Meanwhile, the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere has continued to climb. In August 2020 it stood at 411 ppm. In what took 50,000 years in the regular Ice Age cycle, the rate of change has happened in 50-years-time.

2020 has brought many manifestations of the worst climate scenarios. Extreme weather, melting glaciers and sea ice, rising seas, drought, floods, stronger and more frequent hurricanes, wildfires, threats to food production, climate refugees and a pandemic.

But ALL IS NOT LOST. After a shutdown, the sudden brightening of skies in some of the most polluted cities shows that things can be turned around. The good news is: at this time in human history we have the science and technology and a host of practical tools to ward off further harm from climate change.

John Sterman, PhD, of the MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative, states, “Energy efficiency and renewables are faster, cheaper, safer ways to cut greenhouse emissions, create jobs, improve our health, and promote sustainable prosperity.

“The climate crisis now is so serious, we have so little time, that many people give in to despair. They think its just too late, they’re too small. There’s nothing we can do.

“That’s just not true. It’s not going to be easy to solve this crisis. But it is possible and it’s going to be worth it.”