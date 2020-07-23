Country Club Pool Is Open; Residents Only, Please

by Connie Sartini

Town Manager Mark Haddad reported that “the opening of the Groton Country Club pool under the protocols approved by the Select Board has gone off without any problem. Residents utilizing the pool have followed the protocols and there have been no reported issues.”

“Although the pool is used,”’ Haddad said, “there is availability for greater usage of the pool. To that end, both Shawn Campbell and I would ask the Select Board to consider opening the pool to non-residents.” He aded that residents would still have the first opportunity to schedule a time at the pool, and then we would open it up to non-residents.

The Select Board denied the request for use by outside residents by 3 (Degen, Giger, Manugian) to 2 (Pine, Reilly).

However, family members or visitors who are staying with Groton residents will be allowed to use the pool.

[Editor's Note: Groton Country Club 2020 Pool Memberships are available Groton residents for the following fees: