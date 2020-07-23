Country Club Pool Is Open; Residents Only, Please
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 5:44pm Heraldgroton
During the curent cornavirus pandemic, with health concerns eliminating so many opportunities for fun, there are still a few places to have some summer fun with friends. Fortunately for Groton residents, the pool at the Groton Country Club is open with a very stylish lifeguard watching out for both water safety and social distancing. Photo by Steve Lieman.
There's room for many socially distancing swimmers at the large Groton Pool at Groton's Country Club.
by Connie Sartini
Town Manager Mark Haddad reported that “the opening of the Groton Country Club pool under the protocols approved by the Select Board has gone off without any problem. Residents utilizing the pool have followed the protocols and there have been no reported issues.”
“Although the pool is used,”’ Haddad said, “there is availability for greater usage of the pool. To that end, both Shawn Campbell and I would ask the Select Board to consider opening the pool to non-residents.” He aded that residents would still have the first opportunity to schedule a time at the pool, and then we would open it up to non-residents.
The Select Board denied the request for use by outside residents by 3 (Degen, Giger, Manugian) to 2 (Pine, Reilly).
However, family members or visitors who are staying with Groton residents will be allowed to use the pool.
[Editor's Note: Groton Country Club 2020 Pool Memberships are available Groton residents for the following fees:
Family $250, Single $150. Residents who have purchased daily pool passes this season will have those purchases applied to their membership fees. Please contact Shawn Campbell via email shawn@grotoncountryclub.com to determine the amount of your purchases in order to apply the proper amount towards your pool membership.]
Comment Policy:
Please send comments to grotonherald@gmail.com