Hundreds March in Groton for Black Lives Matter

On Sunday afternoon June 7 current and former Groton-Dunstable students along with other young adults in town led a peaceful march, which they planned and organized, for the Black Lives Matter movement. Turnout far exceeded organizers’ expectations. Groton Police Chief Michael Luth estimated that significantly more than 300 marchers were in attendance. Many came on foot to the Middle School gathering site. By 4 p.m. cars were still streaming into the Middle School Parking lots and police said school parking lots were at capacity.

About 4:15 marchers stepped off holding a forest of handmade signs held high. [See photos to the left.] With prearranged police escort and traffic control, the marchers exited the Middle School campus heading east toward the town center, then turning onto School Street, then onto Hollis and ultimately left again onto Champney Street, eventually exiting Champney onto the track behind the Florence Roche elementary School.