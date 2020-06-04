Are We An Elitist Town?

This question will be a collateral issue for the Select Board meeting Monday June 2. It is asked by a Park Commissioner in discussion as to whether to promulgate protocols for a limited opening of some town properties.

This question is asked in light of certain town meeting warrant articles that reflect upon the availability and management of certain town properties.

At the Park Commission May 19 meeting the Police Chief, Fire Chief, Counsel on Aging director, DPW Director and Town Manager attended. In all my years of serving the town, I have never had such a heavy-handed approach to making a decision.

A takeaway observation of that May 19 meeting is that there must be some explanation of why there is such a heavy-handed way of keeping our play fields closed. Looking at the Town Meeting Warrant budget being requested, there is an explanation. Parks budget is reduced 20 percent while Country Club staffing budget is increased 33 percent.

The question of what town properties should open and what precautions need to be in place to maximize the safe opening of town properties should be made for Public Health reasons. There was no mention of Public Health reasons at the May 19 meeting. The state guidelines promulgated by pubic health officials allows for limited openings.

This is just the tip of the iceberg on elitist spending. As we enter a new economic challenge, we need to scrutinize spending. Who should receive the hard-earned tax dollars? Our children who play on town fields or our country club members?