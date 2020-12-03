Community Is About Doing Something Together

As tradition would have had it during normal times our older residents would have gathered together in the Gibbet Hill Barn to celebrate the holiday together. Today is not normal times.

However, due to the generosity of the Weber Family, Gibbet Hill Grill and Chef Mark Lynch we were able to eat as a community. Not in the same place, but together, nonetheless. We ate the same meal, at the same time and felt the strength of this community, together. On Thursday, November 19, 215 Thanksgiving meals were delivered from the Gibbet Hill Barn. During a time when nothing feels normal we felt slightly normal that evening. During a time when many feel unusually alone, we felt a bit less lonely. Our gratitude runs deep to the Weber Family and the Gibbet Hill staff and Chef Mark Lynch.

The dinner was also made possible with support of the Council on Aging Board that cleaned and peeled the vegetables and the 32 volunteers that delivered all 215 meals; Town Manager Mark Haddad and Dawn Dunbar, Executive Assistant to the Town Manager; Selectboard members John Reilly and John Giger; Chief Luth and the Groton Police Department; Chief McCurdy and the Groton Fire Department; Retired Chief Don Palma; Diane and Sadie Amaral; Mike and Susan Carman; Peter Cunningham; Kevin and Denise Boyd; and Jessica and Lauren Wenzell.

“Community is much more than belonging to something; it’s about doing something together that makes belonging matter.” We are forever grateful to this community.

