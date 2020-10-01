This Could Be A Meaningful Time In Art History

My name is Joanie Parker-Roach and I am writing a letter of support for The Groton Historical Society to obtain CPA funding to clean and restore some precious portraits that are in the Society's collection. I want to express my support on how important it is to have these treasures protected for the future.

The artists who created these portraits are notable and the portrait subjects help bring back to life some of our local residents from the 19th century adding another layer of history to our story. They are a part of art history and a part of our history.

My husband and I own and curate the working galleries in NOA Gallery & Art School, NOA Gallery at The Groton Inn and NOA Gallery at Indian Hill Music. The initiative of Bobbie Spiegelman of The Groton Historical Society is in complete alignment with NOA's longstanding vision of supporting the arts and making Groton an arts destination. We are all committed to support the culture, arts and the artists of the region and to find ways to grow our ever-widening circle to include history, music, and the natural world.

These historical paintings are also a link to a new project that is benefiting the arts in the area through time. The Society has kicked off a huge regional collaborative project called, "A Sense of Place". To link the present with the past and to honor the beauty and history of our region, Bobbie Spiegelman had the idea of creating this wonderful arts and history project for the community.

She recognized connections over the past few years as this idea was born and began to grow. The connection was there when she and The Historical Society helped to rescue two (circa mid-1800s) J.D. Poore murals out of a house with a questionable future, had them restored and found a home for them permanently at The Groton Inn.

Now she has invited 25 regional artists to spend the next year creating art in a variety of media for this project. The focus of their work is to find their inspiration of "A Sense of Place" in location and in history. The pieces will be on display in a variety of spaces around the area for a month next September 2021.

I am honored to say that I was invited by Bobbie to be one of the artists for this program. I will also be involved with helping make "A Sense of Place" happen. We are excited to "partner" with Bobbie and The Groton Historical Society continuing to grow connections through art and time.

Are we creating a new movement here? There are so many artists/ artisans that have relocated here. This may be a place in time that is a meaningful time in art history, like "The Boston School" or "The Hudson River Valley" artists. Possibly, could there be a "Groton Movement"?

The energy that has emerged from not only the artists but the community to support this idea is spectacular. Every one of the highly accomplished artists invited to participate has said an enthusiastic "Yes". We feel that the unveiling of these 25+ pieces of art to be displayed around the area next year will benefit greatly by having those historic paintings on display. We would love to link the newly-created art to the newly-cleaned and restored paintings at The Groton Historical Society at the center of it all.

There will also be a "coffee table" book (Vol. 1) produced of the artists and their work that will be available for sale. To have the portraits and paintings of the local artists from The Boston School period in the collection of The Groton Historical Society be shown in all their glory would be so fabulous and important to what we are trying to co-create here and is a contribution to the legacy of our town.

I hope that you will consider funding the restoration of the historically important paintings for The Groton Historical Society and for us all.

Thank you for your consideration,