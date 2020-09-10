"Don’t Let This Pivotal Opportunity Pass Us By"

We wholeheartedly support Deb Busser for State Representative. We believe that Deb will bring the fresh voice and the change needed to represent the First Middlesex District.

Deb has intelligence, charisma, and a penchant for bringing folks together. These gifts will benefit both sides of the aisle in our legislature. Deb is a natural leader. In fact, she has been coaching leaders in her consulting business for the last fifteen years. She excels in building teams and encouraging collaboration among various groups. We believe that she will have a real influence on the whole state as well as in our local communities.

In her elected role, we know Deb will work to improve our economy, schools, healthcare, civil rights and the environment. Deb will engage fully in her responsibilities to listen to her constituents, and she will be there consistently in the State House to introduce and support legislation and other actions on our behalf.

Deb truly cares about our district. She attended the North Middlesex and Groton-Dunstable Schools and received her bachelor’s degree in business and her master’s degree in community social psychology at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. She raised her family here; her children attended the district schools as well.

Campaigns normally rely on candidates meeting and greeting their constituents, giving them the opportunity to ask questions about their priorities in order to make an informed voting decision.

Sadly, the pandemic has thwarted face-to-face opportunities. But Deb has said she is eager to appear with her opponent to discuss their differing platforms so voters can decide wisely. We encourage those who can bring such a public forum into reality to do so. We think all voters prefer to make informed choices; an open dialogue helps to make that a reality.

Whether or not such a forum is arranged, please checkout Deb’s website: www.Debforstaterep. com to learn more about her priorities and her many endorsements. Deb can be contacted directly through her website with any questions that you may have.

We ask you to join us in voting for Deb on Nov. 3 – or earlier by mail. Let’s not let this pivotal opportunity pass us by.

Sue & Bob Lotz