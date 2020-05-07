Don’t Risk Shutting Down Restaurant By Gathering In Parking Lot

Earlier today we responded to many reports of people not properly adhering to social distancing and gathering recommendations made by Governor Baker. Outdoor recreational activities that bring people into close physical contact, such as a basketball or baseball games, are still prohibited, no matter how many people are playing the game.

When supporting our local restaurants by ordering food to go, the food must leave the premise after you have received your food. You can't eat it in the parking lot of the restaurant because that is violating the "no on-premise consumption of food" order from Governor Baker.

By eating your food in the restaurant's parking lot, you are putting the restaurant at risk of being shut down by the Board of Health. So please take your food and eat it at home, even if it is "just an ice cream cone.”

We worked very hard with the management at Johnson's today to help them clear people from their lot who refused to leave after management had asked them not to eat in the parking lot. This is unacceptable.

Please continue to stay safe Groton and let’s work together to get through this.