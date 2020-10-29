This Dynamic, Intelligent Tenacious Candidate Will Fight For Us

The election is fast approaching. There are many races to vote on, many decisions to be made. But as Speaker of the House Tip O’Neil once said, all politics is local. And when it comes to our local House election, there is a choice to be made. We know the baggage and issues that come with being associated with either party, and we also know that local politics isn’t like that. What is most important to these local elections is that the candidates represent us. Our representative must listen to us and speak on our behalf, not for us. We must be able to contact them and know they will hear us.

In my time working at the was able to see the qualities that make an effective representative, and who fell short. The things that stuck out to me were how connected the best lawmakers were to their constituents. They listened and heard. They fought on the behalf of their communities, getting them the support they need. Our district needs more support than we have gotten in the past, and we need a representative who will fight for us and our needs.

Deb Busser is that representative. She has committed to holding monthly office hours. She has committed to coming to local government meetings, as she has throughout this campaign. She knows this district, growing up here and raising her children here. Deb is a dynamic, intelligent candidate, with the tenacity to fight for our communities. She will get money out of politics. She will support the environmental protections that our district needs to protect our green spaces. And she will support education, including pushing for increased regional funding. These are the values we want to represent us.

Deb supports unequivocally the things that are important to our community. She knows a representative must work for their position, and isn’t entitled to it by default. She is a hardworking member of our community. And this community has shown a strong interest and determination to be heard. I hope you will join me in making our voices heard on November 3rd (or sooner -- early voting is available at Town Hall already!) and supporting Deb Busser for State Representative.