GPL Is Only Library In State With Curbside Pickup
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 5:12pm Heraldgroton
Unique and exemplary!
If you fill out a request form on the Groton Public library website, and if the library has the book on the shelf, they will call you to tell you the date and time you can pick up the book at the curb, in a bag, within a big, plastic bin, with your name on the bag. Groton Public library is the ONLY library in Massachusetts doing this curb-side delivery!
For those of us who prefer a real book rather than an e-book, it is a delightful lift to the spirit! Virtual hugs and thanks, Groton Library!!
