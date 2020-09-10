The Groton Civil Discourse Project (GCDP) will be hosting a virtual dialogue on Thursday, September 24, at 7 p.m. entitled “Can We Talk About Racism - Continued.”

We would like to thank people who participated in the dialogue on racism on August 6, 2020. The event was well received, and there was good feedback from participants.

Too often our experiences in conversations are more like debates where we believe if we could just find the right facts to present, we could convince the listener, and persuade them that our position is right.

Our intention in the Groton Civil Discourse Project is not for participants to engage in debate, and is not for people to try to change each other’s minds. Instead we use a methodology developed by Essential Partners in Cambridge, MA and provide facilitated structured dialogues, with the intention of participants gaining a better understanding of their own positions and perspectives. We encourage participants to approach the dialogue with a genuine curiosity about their own perspectives as well as those of others.

We would like to extend an invitation to members of the community to participate in the upcoming dialogue on September 24, 2020. If you, or someone you know, would like to participate, please register on http://www . grotoncdp.org/

GCDP Steering Committee,