Her Accomplishments Are Many And Far Reaching

We would like the residents of the 1st Middlesex District to know how fortunate we all are to have been so positively impacted by the dedication of our State Representative Sheila Harrington over the past ten years, and how strongly we believe that the District will only benefit more from her re-election in November.

Sheila’s accomplishments are many and far reaching. She is the Ranking Member on the Judiciary Committee, a leadership role that has allowed her to contribute to sweeping changes such as Criminal Justice Reform. Her strong respect for every individual’s basic civil rights, and equal protection under the law, is also all important as we face statewide concern for the injustices our nation is experiencing.

Sheila has touched young and old alike. She played a crucial role in omnibus veteran’s services legislation, “The Valor Act,” providing recognition and benefits for our veterans and service members. Additionally, Sheila continues to be the driving force behind real change in our care and protection cases, petitioning in H 3323 for the prioritization of the need that “the best interests of the children be paramount...” for the Legislature to consider in reforming DCF.

Locally, Sheila has brought us countless job opportunities through job fairs she has organized over the last eight years. She has used her leadership and negotiation skills to keep the Kinder Morgan Pipeline out of the District. She has assisted in opening the Ayer Commuter Rail Parking facility, a project she has worked on for many years. She has worked with the Dept. of Fisheries and Wildlife to gain necessary access to the Squannacook River Rail Trail and she is pushing for more access to justice by working to establish a fully staffed Middlesex Probate Court in Lowell.

Why has Sheila been so successful in her role as our State Representative? That’s easy. She listens. She considers all sides in order to be well-informed. She is approachable, principled, and extremely accessible. Her legal knowledge has strengthened her ability to serve the people in our communities with issues that arise. She makes herself available to her constituents, whenever it is convenient for them, at her office space on Route 119 in Groton. She is experienced in her role as our Representative and she has built many, many lasting relationships amongst her peers and across the aisle. And most importantly, she is passionate about the welfare of her communities.

Sheila remains committed to the 1st Middlesex District and wants nothing more than to continue to serve her constituents, genuinely striving for the best outcomes for all. Her accomplishments are significant and solid. Follow Sheila on social media and find out more at repharrington.com.

We believe there is every reason to re-elect Sheila Harrington as our 1st Middlesex District State Representative, beginning with early voting on October 17th, and hope our communities will see she is the clear choice for all.

Sincerely,

Karen and Dave Riggert