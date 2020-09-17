Her Proactive Problem-Solving Approach Will Prepare Us For the Future

We will be voting for Deb Busser for StateRepresentative on November 3 and we hope you will too. We have spoken with Deb several times over the past few months.

This has been easy since she is present at so many community events and acts like the neighbor that she is, having lived here virtually her whole life. She listens and she has ideas for all the concerns we have raised.

Her proactive problem-solving approach is what we need in order to be prepared for the future. There have been missed opportunities for funding and state support for our towns, and she will actively pursue those opportunities as our representative.

We have checked out her website and it is reflective of her deep involvement in issues that impact us locally. The list of her endorsements is impressive and demonstrates the depth of her concern for the local economy, education, health, the environment and civil rights. Please join us in voting for Deb Busser for State Representative on November 3.