I am not pro-abortion. I don't know anyone who is. I find it difficult to imagine any woman's deciding to get pregnant so she can enjoy aborting a child. I think for nearly every woman, to abort must be a very, very painful, difficult, and damaging experience.

There are other options for unwanted children. Birth control is designed to prevent conception in the first place, and should be made much more widely available than it is. Putting a newborn child up for adoption is another possibility.

Unfortunately, even the most enthusiastic opponents of abortion seem often unable or unwilling to exercise this option. There are far more children waiting for adoption than there seem to be adopters. Abstinence is not a realistic alternative. Humans -- indeed, all living things -- are "hard- wired" to reproduce, and the most intense proclivities tend to occur in the years when the brain is not fully developed, and all sorts of perhaps regrettable decisions and actions occur. And, obviously, in cases of non- consensual relations, there is no choice involved at all.

If criminalizing and banning abortion would put an end to it, then anti-abortion statutes might be worth at least serious consideration. If no one ever died except by abortion, then the case against it would be almost overwhelmingly persuasive.

But criminalizing and banning abortion will by no means end it. Women, particularly wealthier ones, will still be able to get safe abortions pretty much on demand. It is the poor woman who will suffer. She may still seek abortion, but it will almost certainly be dangerous physically, and will add the stigma of criminality to an already extremely stressful situation. Anti-abortion legislation is essentially a form of class discrimination.

I sometimes get the impression that those who oppose abortions actually want the women who choose to get them to suffer. It's almost as if they're saying, "If a woman chooses to have and abortion, we want to make it as difficult, stressful, dangerous, and painful as possible. We really, really want her to suffer." (Is this Christianity?)

So I am urging everyone to support the ROE Act (MA Senate Bill 1209). It can't make the decision to abort less hurtful, but it can take some of the stress and threat from it. It will enable a woman to abort without getting permission from someone else first. It will allow abortion after 24 weeks from the implant of the fetus, but only if, in the opinion of medical authorities, the health and safety of the patient is threatened or the fetus is recognized as non-viable -- i.e., unable to survive outside the womb. It will not make abortion fun or frivolous.

I urge you to contact your district's state senator and representative to ask him or her to support Senate Bill 1209. This is time-sensitive in that the bill must be reported out of committee by November 12 in order to be voted upon in this session of the legislature.

We can't stop abortions from happening, but we can make them more humane for those who must face the terrible choice.