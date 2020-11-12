I WIll Be Thinking About How To Make Things Better

Dear Groton voters,

Thank you to the thousands of voters who supported my run for State Representative and to everyone who considered the candidates and cast a ballot in this race. Although my campaign did not prevail, we accomplished so much together. We garnered over 48% of the vote in a district that has only elected one Democratic State Representative in its history - during a pandemic that significantly impacted our ability to personally reach voters.

We let people know what they should expect from their representative on Beacon Hill: proactive advocacy for additional state funding for our towns, responsive constituent services, and the championing of meaningful legislation on issues like education, the environment, healthcare, and infrastructure, among others.

It was incredibly inspiring to meet so many dedicated people across the district, who are working to take care of and improve our communities every day. Talking with them and so many voters was truly a gift.

I could not have had a better team to run a professional, organized and substantive campaign that was focused on the issues. I am humbled by the countless volunteers and supporters who believe that this district deserves full time care and attention and who gave countless hours of their time and energy, with enthusiasm, commitment, and joy. It mattered.

I am also heartened by the record number of people who voted in this race. Over 12,000 people declared themselves ready for change and new possibilities at a local level and I urge everyone who supported this campaign to stay engaged and involved in our communities.

Over the coming weeks I’ll be thinking about where to bring my energy and desire to make things better next. I hope you will too.

With my deepest thanks,