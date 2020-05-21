Open Letter of Thanks to Kevin Kelly and Groton Electric.

I had vanilla ice cream for breakfast. Never, never, have I done that before. Really!

The storm that hit us on Thursday night was just short of a tornado.

Grotonians had enough warning to "batten down the hatches", but we were helpless to do anything else. The storm was an existential threat on top of the larger threat from The Virus. I thought about losing the food in the freezer--another loss--I started thinking about generators--another challenge.

Finally around 4 AM - the electricity came roaring back!!

I want to thank Kevin Kelly and Groton Electric workers -- true heroes, battling the storm in the dark of night, challenged by gusting winds and falling branches to keep everyone's ice cream from melting down with yet another challenge from Nature. Thank you all very much. The ice cream was especially yummy.

Barbara Badstubner,