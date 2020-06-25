This Issue Needs To Be Cleared Up
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 5:56pm Heraldgroton
I have been told by the Groton Town Clerk's office that all MA voters can get an absentee ballot by first applying for one.
A letter in the Groton Herald last week stated, "Currently in MA, a person may vote by mail (aka absentee ballot) only with an excuse for being unable to be at the polls in person."
This issue needs to be cleared up. It is too important to allow voters to be misinformed.
Judy Adams
417 Old Ayer Rd.
Ed Note: There is legislation that has been passed by both the Massachusetts House and Senate to expand voting options for Massachusetts residents. There is a story about this legislation on page 4 of this edtion of the Groton Her-ald, and Groton’s State Representative Sheila Harrington itemizes these options in her letter below.
Comment Policy:
Please send comments to grotonherald@gmail.com