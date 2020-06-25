I have been told by the Groton Town Clerk's office that all MA voters can get an absentee ballot by first applying for one.

A letter in the Groton Herald last week stated, "Currently in MA, a person may vote by mail (aka absentee ballot) only with an excuse for being unable to be at the polls in person."

This issue needs to be cleared up. It is too important to allow voters to be misinformed.

Judy Adams

417 Old Ayer Rd.