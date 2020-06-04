Let’s Invest & Preserve Looking Through a 100-Years Lens

Fellow Grotonians,

When I think of stewardship, I think of it through a 100-year lens and how the decisions we make today will affect our children’s children. Our town is replete with tangible reminders of how we benefit from the decisions made by prior generations. On June 13 we will have the opportunity to vote on Article 8 (b) to approve the installation of sprinklers at Prescott.

Prescott is our largest piece of public land on Main Street; Prescott has the most square footage of finished space of any town building. None of us knows exactly what future generations will use this land and building for but, today in 2020, we should vote to preserve Prescott by approving sprinklers – we are at year 365 in our town’s history – let us continue to invest and preserve.