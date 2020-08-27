LETTER: ‘It’s Time For A New Voice In The Statehouse’

Dear Groton Voters,

My name is Deb Lloyd Busser and I am running for State Representative of the 1st Middlesex District. I had hoped that by this time of the year I would have been able to meet many more of you. Unfortunately, due to the public health crisis, that hasn’t been possible.

This district is where I grew up, and I am grateful for my experiences, days spent at Fort Devens, where my father was in the Army Reserve, my earliest jobs delivering the weekly newspaper and scooping ice cream, and the wonderful teachers and coaches I had at Groton-Dunstable. Much has changed since that time, but many things haven’t; the rolling hills and quaint downtowns and town commons remain, and are among the many reasons I chose to raise my family here.

A first-generation college student, I received a Bachelor’s degree in Business/Marketing and a Master’s degree in Community Social Psychology from UMass Lowell, where I later taught as an adjunct professor. My early career in financial services led me to leadership roles in human resources and product marketing, and in 2003, I launched my own firm.

As a small business owner and executive coach for over 15 years, I have partnered with hundreds of organizational leaders to navigate difficult challenges, balance competing interests, and build relationships to create sustainable solutions. In addition to my own practice, I have also served as a leadership coach for several executive education programs at Harvard Business School.

Right now, our state is at a crossroads. COVID-19 has weakened our economy and highlighted our collective vulnerabilities. Now, more than ever, we need public servants with backgrounds like mine, who will work collaboratively, regardless of political party, to address the gaps in our healthcare system, provide additional support as our educators and students transition back to the classroom, and protect our environment, which is vital to our well being.

For the past 18 months, I’ve had countless conversations with local elected and appointed officials, community leaders and activists, to build the relationships needed to effectively represent our towns. Our local leaders have a unique perspective on how the state can be supporting our communities, and I will continue to regularly listen and ask questions to be the best possible advocate for our district.

My constituents will guide my work, and my team will be timely and responsive, whether by email, phone, or in-person. I will be accountable to you, the voters, and will hold regular office hours to make sure that my office is accessible to everyone who needs a hand.

More than ever, it’s time for a new voice at the State House. Though the road to recovery may seem daunting, I am confident that with fresh ideas and innovative thinking, we can move our Commonwealth forward together. I hope you’ll cast your ballot for me in the primary by Sept 1 and in the general election by Nov 3.

Sincerely,

Deb Busser

Groton, MA