LETTER: A Candidate Who Supports A Woman’s Right To Choose

We are so gratified and pleased to recommend Deb Busser for our State Representative.

It is reassuring and exciting to have a candidate who supports a woman’s right to choose. Deb will proactively represent our environmental concerns. She will work to ensure that our town receives the deserved funding when it is available.

Deb thought about running as our State Representative for almost two years before committing herself to becoming a candidate. She did careful research to apprise what was required to become an effective and active member of the State Legislature.

She brought amazing energy to develop a dedicated and committed election team. It has been such a pleasure to be involved with her campaign, especially with how professionally Deb has organized and inspired people to support her.

We hope that you will join our enthusiasm and vote for Deb Busser for our State Representative in November.

Go Team Busser!

Respectfully,