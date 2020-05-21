No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices
LETTER: Groton Public Library Team Statement

Thu, 05/21/2020 - 5:03pm Heraldgroton

The GPL Team is exceedingly grateful that the T Manager, Select Board, and Library Trustees trusted us and gave us the freedom to innovate and experiment with providing as much safe service as possible to Groton during this state of emergency.
GPL is now in the enviable position of being far ahead of nearly every other town public library in the Commonwealth with regard to re-opening.

