LETTER: If You Care, You Should Call

No one knows what our situation will be in November, 2020, but nearly everyone, Democrat, Republican, or other political affiliation, agrees that this election will mark a significant turning point in American history -- whether we continue with the policies of the current administration on such issues as climate change, foreign relations, public education, health care, religious and civil rights, and, in general, the proper role of government in society, or we alter course to find some other way.

With so much at stake, it is important that every voice be heard in determining what sort of nation we'll be, and to do that, it is vital that voting be made as simple, easy, and convenient as possible.

Senate Bill 3529 (Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act of 2020) requires states to establish contingency plans for voting in situations of national emergency such as the pandemic we are currently experiencing.

Among the proposals for doing so are the option of absentee balloting, also known as "vote by mail", which has been practiced in the U.S. since at least 1864. Currently, five states (Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Washington) conduct all elections entirely by mail, and 21 others allow it in at least some elections. For a good summary of how it is done, where it is done, and its potential advantages and disadvantages, google the National Conference of State Legislatures' "All-Mail Elections" site.

To encourage as large a voter turnout as possible this November, I urge you to contact our senators in D.C. to ask them to support S. B. 3529. Let them know that you want them to prioritize this legislation to get it passed in time to affect our 2020 elections.

• Senator Elizabeth Warren: 617- 565-3170

• Senator Ed Markey: 202-224- 2742

If you care, you should call.

Mike Metzger