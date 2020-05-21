LETTER: A Levelheaded & Practical Approach to Getting The Job Done

We are happy to provide an endorsement for Peter Cunningham. We have been living here for 40 years and a great number of these years Peter performed as a steadfast supporter and civil servant to our community.

His track record clearly shows he has the levelheaded practical approach to getting the job done. Peter is a person that we completely trust and has the best interest of our town in mind. To sum up Peter in a word is “Integrity”. Peter has the ability to hit the ground running because of his existing skill set in local government as a prior Select Board member.

He is quite aware of all the challenges facing our community and has the ability to work with others as someone who tries to work quietly and in harmony with others to get things done for the town.

Tom and Joanne Schorn