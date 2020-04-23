LETTER: Loaves & Fishes Pantry Reopens

We are happy to announce that Loaves & Fishes Pantry will reopen on Friday, April 24.

As you know, the Pantry has been temporarily closed for the past few weeks in order to regroup. Our staff team has been working very hard to recruit new volunteers, establish a fleet of trucks and drivers to retrieve our orders from the Greater Boston Food Bank, fine tune the drive- thru operation, and ensure that enhanced safety protocols are in place.

If you or someone you know needs help with groceries, we encourage you to visit. [Ed Note: full details of opening times and food pickup porotocol can be seen on page 6 of this newspaper.]

We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support, particularly during this difficult time. Loaves & Fishes is back, stronger than ever and ready to help our neighbors.

Patricia A. Stern