LETTER: Minneapolis - It might have been my nephew,

It could have been my nephew.

It might have been my granddaughters.

Some see them as The Other,

Adopted from other countries,

Hair the color of midnight,

Skin the color of the rainbow.

Usually living peacefully without fear

Until hatred takes over and spreads,

Spreads faster than the virus.

It might have been an old friend

Whose color isn't the same as mine.

It could have been old friends of friends,

Who pray differently, speak with an accent,

Refrain from wearing a hoodie in public.

This time it wasn’t.

It might have been otherwise.

Barbara J Rich