LETTER: Minneapolis - It might have been my nephew,
Thu, 06/11/2020 - 6:06pm Heraldgroton
It could have been my nephew.
It might have been my granddaughters.
Some see them as The Other,
Adopted from other countries,
Hair the color of midnight,
Skin the color of the rainbow.
Usually living peacefully without fear
Until hatred takes over and spreads,
Spreads faster than the virus.
It might have been an old friend
Whose color isn't the same as mine.
It could have been old friends of friends,
Who pray differently, speak with an accent,
Refrain from wearing a hoodie in public.
This time it wasn’t.
It might have been otherwise.
Barbara J Rich
June 2, 2020
Comment Policy:
Please send comments to grotonherald@gmail.com