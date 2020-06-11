LETTER: My Whole-Hearted Gratitude To The Voters

Thank You To The Voters

I want to express my whole-hearted gratitude to the voters for re-electing me to the Select Board. I said at the Virtual Candidates Night that I am both humbled and proud to be part of the Leadership Team in Groton, and I am thrilled to be able to continue working with all of Groton’s elected and appointed officials.

Special thanks to my hard-working committee, and to everyone who helped by hosting or holding a sign for me, signing their name on an ad, sharing an email, making phone calls, making a donation, sharing their ideas with me, and most importantly, voting.

I also want to state a clear invitation to all town residents to contact me if you have questions or concerns. During my first term, I was surprised at how infrequently people contacted me about town business. I can do a better job representing you, if I hear from you.