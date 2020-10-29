LETTER: She Facilitates The Wishes And Concerns Of Her Constituents

Aftyer a total of 16 years as a selectman in the town of Groton, and 16 years as a State Representative in the Massachusetts legislature, my husband, Bob Hargraves, decided it was time to retire and have time to pursue other interests less time consuming. He was worried, however, about having a person who would be capable of commitment to, at times, the long hours, and dedication to and listening to the concerns of the constituents.

Not long after that, the phone rang. It was Sheila Harrington inquiring if he was contemplating retirement. If so, she was interested in running for the position.

Bob was relieved and happy that Sheila, who he really respected, was very interested in the position. The rest is history. Sheila has done a wonderful job in this position, and is extremely knowledgeable of the laws of the Commonwealth, and for the people in the position to contact to facilitate the wishes and concerns of the constituents.

I ask that you please re-elect Sheila Harrington as the 1st Middlesex district State Representative.