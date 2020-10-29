LETTER: She Was There For Us. Now We Need To Be There For Her

I am a lifelong resident of the town of Ayer. I raised family there and now I have retired here. I am writing today because I think it is so important to get a few words out on behalf of State Representative Sheila Harrington.

As a veteran, I have continued to participate in events on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Sheila Harrington not only has been present for these events, but she has spoken and she has sponsored Veterans luncheons every year at our local schools.

One year she sponsored a state wide event to honor the veterans of the Second World War – Veterans from all over the state from several generations took part. On one occasion she held an event to welcome home the 125 Marines and provide refreshments for their families along with cards from children throughout the area.

She has supported the Devens Military Museum providing critical funding and support for the programs they provide.

Simply said, Sheila supports and honors our veterans in the district and I think we should support her.

Please vote for Sheila Harrington for re-election on November 3rd. She’s been there for us and now we need to be there for her.