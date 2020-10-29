LETTER: She Will Make Climate And Our Environment Key Priorities

Deb Buser has our enthusiastic support on her run for State Representative. It is time that our District has a strong, new voice in the State House. We know that Deb will be that leader, advocating for issues that are important to all of us.

Deb’s many endorsements speak to her values – Planned Parenthood, NARAL, the Sierra Club, the Environmental League of Massachusetts, Bay State Stonewall Democrats, the Massachusetts AFL-CIO and the Massachusetts Organization of Engineers and Scientists, to mention a few.

Deb plans to make the climate and our environment key priorities. She will be a tireless champion for reproductive rights and health care and she will fight for quality education and transportation. These are issues that will make a difference in the lives of everyone in our District.

As long-time residents of Groton, and as parents and grandparents, we realize that strong leadership matters. Now is a time when such leaders are desperately needed.

We hope that you will join us in voting for Deb Busser on or before November 3. She will be the visible and responsive leader that this District deserves.

Pat Hartvigsen and Chuck Vander Linden