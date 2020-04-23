LETTER: There Used To Be Phone Booths

There Used To Be Phone Booths

We used to signal by sticking our hand outside the driver’s side window.

I used to wear a girdle.

They used to collect for the Jimmy Fund in the movie theater, before the film began.

Mum used to make vegetable stew with the vegetables from our Victory Garden.

We used cloth diapers for our four children.

They used to watch Mr. Rogers and cigarette ads.

Since then, blizzards have come and gone,

Stories were told and forgotten, Grandchildren became adults,

Daughters made close friends of each other.

We learn something new or we don’t.

Used to be is what used to be. There used to be phone booths.